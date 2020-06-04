Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm warning issued for six regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
4 June 2020, 15:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning was announced in six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, hail and squalls are expected in some parts of East Kazakhstan region on June 5. 15-20 mps northwest wind gusting to 23-28 mps will blow in the region. Thunderstorm is expected in Ust-Kamenogorsk on June 5. Thunderstorm, 15-20 mps northwestern wind are expected in Semey on June 5. Air temperature will drop to 1-3 degrees in East Kazakhstan region on June 6-7. Chance of storm is 80-90%.

Frosts of 1-3 degrees are expected in some parts of Akmola region on June 5. Chance of storm is 80-90%.

15-20 mps northwestern wind, thunderstorm are predicted for Karaganda region on June 5. Frosts of 1-3 degrees are expected in some parts of Karaganda region. Chance of storm is 80-85%.

Air temperature will drop to 1-3 degrees in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions and Petropavlovsk on June 6-7. Chance of storm is 80-90%.

Frosts of 1-3 degrees are expected in some parts of Almaty region on June 6-7. Chance of storm is 80-90%.


