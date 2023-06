AKTAU. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in Mangistau region, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

According to weather forecasts, a thunderstorm is expected in some parts of Mangistau region on May 9. Dense fog patches will cover some areas of the region during night and morning hours.

Fog is also predicted for the city of Aktau. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.