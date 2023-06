Storm warning issued for Kostanay region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet has issued a storm alert for Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Fog, strong south-west wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 18 m/s is predicted in the region on October 3.

Kazhydromet also reported that a chance of storm in Kostanay region is 90-95%.