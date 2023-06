Storm warning issued for Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Strong warning is in place for Karaganda region, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The national weather forecaster informs that on November 3, fog is expected to blanket Karaganda region in places in the nighttime and morning. Zhezkazgan city is also to brace for fog on the same day. Probability of storm is 70-75%.