Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Storm warning issued for five regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
22 June 2020, 20:07
Storm warning issued for five regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning was announced in five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

15-20 mps northwestern wind is predicted for Kyzylorda region on June 23. Chance of storm is 90-100%.

Thunderstorm and northeastern wind gusting to 15-20 mps are expected in some parts of Akmola region. Extreme fire hazard remains in the region.

Thunderstorm will hit Nur-Sultan in the afternoon of June 23. Northeastern wind will blow with the strength of 15-18 mps. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

Thunderstorm is also predicted for Turkestan region. Northwestern wind with the gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

15-20 mps northern wind will blow in North Kazakhstan region and the city of Petropavlovsk on June 23-24. Chance of storm is 90-95%.


Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty