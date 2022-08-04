Storm warning issued for 6 Kazakh rgns

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds are in store for a number of regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The north and mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorms and squalls on August 5. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's south and east.

The south of Aktobe region is to brace for thunderstorms. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to reach 16mps in the center and east at daytime.

The east of Atyrau region is to see temperatures rise up to 37 degrees Celsius during the day on August 5. High fire hazard will persist in the region's south. Atyrau city is to brace for 36 degrees Celsius heat wave.

Thunderstorms are to batter the south and center of Kyzylorda region. Northwesterly, northerly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23mps in the region's center at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's most parts as well as in the city of Kyzylorda.

The south, east, and center of Karaganda region are to expect heavy rains and thunderstorms at times. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and center of the region at daytime.

The south of Ulytau region is to expect thunderstorms. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and east during the day.



