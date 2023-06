Storm warning issued for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put several regions on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog and ice slick are forecast for West Kazakhstan region on November 24.

Portions of Karaganda region will be steeped in fog on November 24-25.

Foggy conditions will be observed in Mangistau region on November 24. Ice slick will coat parts of local roads at night.