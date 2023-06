NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet has declared storm warning in North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, Kazinform reported.

Fog, southwest wind of 15-20 mps is predicted for North Kazakhstan region and Petropavlovsk on April 26. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorm, southeast wind of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region on April 26. Chance of storm is 95-100%.