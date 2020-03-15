Go to the main site
    Storm warning declared in three regions of Kazakhstan

    15 March 2020, 19:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog will blanket some parts of Akmola region on March 16. The south-western wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in the region. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.

    Dense fog patches will cover Nur-Sultan city during night and morning hours on March 16.

    Black ice and fog are predicted for North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

    Southwestern wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s will blow in Petropavlovsk. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
