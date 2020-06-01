Storm warning declared in four regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning was announced in four regions of Kazakhstan on June 1, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is expected in some parts of Akmola region on June 1. Southwestern wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23 mps and storm are expected in Kokshetau city. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

Thunderstorm, squalls and hail are predicted for Kostanay region. Southwestern wind of 15-20 mps is expected to blow in the region during the day. Wind storm is expected in Kostanay during morning hours of June 1. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Intense heat of 42°C and northeastern wind are expected in the Kyzylorda region. Chance of storm is 95-100%.

Thunderstorm, southeastern wind of 18 mps is expected in Pavlodar region. Chance of storm is 90%.