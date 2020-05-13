Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Storm warning announced in two regions

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
13 May 2020, 21:18
Storm warning announced in two regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

On May 14 rain, hail and thunderstorm are expected in Kyzylorda region during night. 15-20 mps southwest wind is forecast for the region on May 15-16. Chance of storm is 95-100%.

Fog, hail and thunderstorm are predicted for Mangistau region and Aktau on May 14. Fog will blanket some parts of the area during night and morning hours. Southern wind will blow with the strength of 15-18 mps in the afternoon. Chance of storm is 85-90%.


Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty