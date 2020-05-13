Storm warning announced in two regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

On May 14 rain, hail and thunderstorm are expected in Kyzylorda region during night. 15-20 mps southwest wind is forecast for the region on May 15-16. Chance of storm is 95-100%.

Fog, hail and thunderstorm are predicted for Mangistau region and Aktau on May 14. Fog will blanket some parts of the area during night and morning hours. Southern wind will blow with the strength of 15-18 mps in the afternoon. Chance of storm is 85-90%.