Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 November 2019, 19:45
Storm warning announced in two regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather forecasters have issues a storm warning in two regions of Kazakhstan on November 18, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

Storm warning is announced in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Fog, black ice, snowstorm and rude northwest wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted for North Kazakhstan region.

Citizens of Petropavlovsk are warned about glaze-ice, strong northwestern wind gusting to 15-20 m/s. Chance of a storm in the city is 90-95%.

Fog and blowing snow are expected in some areas of Akmola region on November 18. The west and northwest wind of 15-20 m/s will blow in the region. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.

