Storm warning announced in two regions of Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
11 October 2019, 18:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in two regions of the republic on October 12, Kazinform reports with reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

Thunderstorm, hail, and southeast wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in some areas of Mangystau region.

Aktau region will also be hit by a thunderstorm. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Ground frost, air temperature drop to 1-3 degrees is expected during night and morning hours in Kyzylorda region on October 12. The north-western wind will reach 15-20 m / s. Chance of storm in the region is 90-95%.

