    Storm warning announced in three regions of Kazakhstan

    25 June 2020, 22:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, hail and 15-20 mps northwestern wind are expected in North-Kazakhstan region and Petropavlovsk on June 26. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    15-20 mps northern wind is predicted for Atyrau region and Atyrau. Chance of storm is 80-85%.

    Rain, hail and squally wind gusting to 23-28 mps will hit Akmola region on June 27-28. On June 27-28 air temperature will drop to -2-10C during night. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
