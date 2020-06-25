Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm warning announced in three regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
25 June 2020, 22:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, hail and 15-20 mps northwestern wind are expected in North-Kazakhstan region and Petropavlovsk on June 26. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

15-20 mps northern wind is predicted for Atyrau region and Atyrau. Chance of storm is 80-85%.

Rain, hail and squally wind gusting to 23-28 mps will hit Akmola region on June 27-28. On June 27-28 air temperature will drop to -2-10C during night. Chance of storm is 85-90%.


Kazhydromet   
