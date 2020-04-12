Go to the main site
    Storm warning announced in seven regions Apr 12

    12 April 2020, 11:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog is expected in some places in North Kazakhstan region during night and morning hours. The south-east wind with the gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the region daytime. 15-20 mps wind will blow in Petropavlovsk. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

    Thunderstorm is expected in some parts of Kyzylorda region. 15-20 northwest wind is predicted for the region. Chance of a storm is 95-100%.

    Fog is expected in some parts of Akmola region on April 12. The south-east wind with the transition to the south-west will reach 15-20 mps. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.

    Dense fog patches will cover some parts of West Kazakhstan region. Northwest wind of 15-20 mps is predicted for the region and the city of Uralsk. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

    South-west wind with the gusts of 18 mps is expected on April 12 in Atyrau and city of Atyrau. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.

    Heavy rain is expected in Turkestan region and Shymkent. Thunderstorm and southwest wind of 15-20 mps are forecast for the cities of Turkestan and Shymkent. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
