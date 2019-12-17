Go to the main site
    Storm warning announced in four regions

    17 December 2019, 17:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - December 17 and 18 weather forecasters predict fog, blizzard, black ice, strong wind, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    December 17 fog, south-west wind gusting to 15-20 m / s are expected in the North-Kazakhstan region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Snowstorm, fog, and black ice are expected in some parts of Kostanay region on December 18. Southwestern wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 m / s. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog will blanket Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions. Southwestern wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in Shymkent and Turkestan. Chance of storm here is 90-95%.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
