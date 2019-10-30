Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm warning announced in four regions

    30 October 2019, 21:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning has been announced in four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet RSE reports.

    South-west wind of 15-20 m / s is expected on October 31 in Kostanay, Kyzylorda regions. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Ice slick, northeastern wind gusting to 15-20 m / s is predicted in Kostanay city on October 31. Chance of storm here is 90-95%.

    Fog, black ice, snow storm and southeastern wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some parts of Akmola region on October 31 - November 1. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

    Thunderstorm and northwestern wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Mangystau region on October 31. Chance of storm in the region is 90-95%.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued