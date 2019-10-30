Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm warning announced in four regions

Alzhanova Raushan
30 October 2019, 21:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning has been announced in four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet RSE reports.

South-west wind of 15-20 m / s is expected on October 31 in Kostanay, Kyzylorda regions. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Ice slick, northeastern wind gusting to 15-20 m / s is predicted in Kostanay city on October 31. Chance of storm here is 90-95%.

Fog, black ice, snow storm and southeastern wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some parts of Akmola region on October 31 - November 1. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

Thunderstorm and northwestern wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Mangystau region on October 31. Chance of storm in the region is 90-95%.

