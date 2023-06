Storm warning announced in Aktobe region

AKTOBE REGION. KAZINFORM – Fog and strong wind are predicted for Aktobe region, Kazinform refers to RSE Kazhydromet.

Fog and rude south-eastern wind of 18 m/s are predicted in Aktobe region. In the city of Aktobe wind will strengthen to 16 m/s. Chance of storm is 85-90%.