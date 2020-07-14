Go to the main site
    Storm warning announced for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

    14 July 2020, 21:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Meteorological Office Kazhydromet has issued storm warnings for seven regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    On July 15, northeasterly, easterly wind blowing 15-20 mps locally with gusts of 23 mps is forecast for Karaganda region.

    On the same day, northeasterly, easterly wind gusting 18 mps is to blow in Karaganda city.

    The same weather is expected in Zhezkazgan city. Probability of storm is 75-80%.

    West Kazakhstan region is to be hit by thunderstorm, squall, and hail here and there on July 15. Southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps here and there is anticipated.

    Uralsk city is to expect thunderstorm and hail on the same day. Wind blowing southeast with gusts of up to 18 mps is forecast. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    In the afternoon of July 15, southeasterly wind at 18 mps is to blow in Aktobe region. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Northwesterly wind turning southeast at 18 mps is expected in Atyrau region on July 15. Probability of storm is 85-85%.

    Thunderstorm and dust storm are expected to hit Mangistau region locally on July 15. Southeasterly wind veering northwest is to blow in the region with gusts of up to 18 mps here and there. 38-42 degrees Celsius heat is to persist in the region.

    Southeasterly wind turning northwest is forecast in Aktau city. The gusts of up to 18 mps are expected. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Kyzylorda region expects dust storm on July 15, with northeasterly winds blowing 15-20 mps locally at night and gusting up to 23 mps at daytime. 41 degree Celsius heat is to persist in the region in the afternoon.

    Northeasterly wind with gusts at 15-20mps is to blow in Kyzylorda city. The city is also to see dust storm. 40 degree Celsius heat is to boil the city in the afternoon. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

    Northeasterly wind turning southwest blowing 15-20 mps locally is forecast for Zhambyl region on July 15-17. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

