    Storm warning announced across Kazakhstan

    27 September 2019, 14:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    Rain and wet snow is expected on September 29 in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

    On September 30 precipitation (rain, wet snow) is forecast for East Kazakhstan region as well.

    During night hours on September 29-30, October 1 air temperature drop to 3-8°C is predicted in Aktobe, Kostanay regions.

    Low temperatures of 3-8°C will occur nighttime on October 1-3 in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Ground frost will cover some areas of Kyzylorda region during night hours on September 30, October 1-2. Chances of storm reach 90-95%.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
