Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Storm warning announced across Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 September 2019, 14:55
Storm warning announced across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning was announced in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

Rain and wet snow is expected on September 29 in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

On September 30 precipitation (rain, wet snow) is forecast for East Kazakhstan region as well.

During night hours on September 29-30, October 1 air temperature drop to 3-8°C is predicted in Aktobe, Kostanay regions.

Low temperatures of 3-8°C will occur nighttime on October 1-3 in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Ground frost will cover some areas of Kyzylorda region during night hours on September 30, October 1-2. Chances of storm reach 90-95%.

Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events