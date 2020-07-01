Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm to batter 5 regions of Kazakhstan

    1 July 2020, 08:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan for July 1, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms are to hit Aktobe region locally. Heavy rainfalls and hail are expected to batter the region. High wind of 15-20 m/s is to sweep through the region.

    Thunderstorms are also expected to strike Akmola region. Fog is to blanket the region in the morning and nighttime.

    Kostanay is to brace for thunderstorms, hail and fog. Chances of storm are high.

    Thunderstorms, hail and fog may also hit Kyzylorda region locally with high wind predicted gusting up to 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Scorching heat to persist across Kazakhstan midweek
    Fervent heat to grip most of Kazakhstan June 5
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region