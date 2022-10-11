Storm Julia kills 25 in Central America as it churns toward Mexico

SAN SALVADOR. KAZINFORM The death toll from storm Julia rose to at least 25 on Monday, Reuters said, with most victims in El Salvador and Guatemala, as the weakening storm dumped heavy rain on a swath of Central America and southern Mexico, WAM reports.

Salvadoran authorities said that more than 1,000 people were evacuated.

Authorities in both El Salvador and Guatemala also cancelled classes on Monday.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) warned of life-threatening surf and rip conditions along the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala, while heavy rain could still cause flash flooding.





Photo:wam.ae