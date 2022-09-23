Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Storm front to bring rain to centre-north in Italy this weekend

    23 September 2022, 10:00

    ROME. KAZINFORM An «intense» storm front rushing in from Spain will bring widespread and heavy rain to the centre and north of Italy this weekend, forecasters said Thursday.

    There will be strong downpours in northern parts and parts of the centre, especially in Tuscany, said the iLMeteo.it website, ANSA reports.

    It said Italy was set for five days of very bad weather starting Saturday with a high risk of scattered thunderstorms.

    Website editor Andrea Garbinato said «these phenomena may strike Liguria first, then spreading to the Tyrrhenian areas of the central regions and to Sardinia.

    «Also the rest of the north will have a very disturbed phase at least until Wednesday when it may even snow on low ground for the period in the Alps and northern Apennines.» Withe arrival of the autumn and the equinox that falls at 03:04 Friday, he said, «a strong equinoxial storm will erupt, and in less than 24 hours the first autumnal Atlantic storm front will threaten Italy«.

    The intense bad weather, Garbiano said, will mainly hit the northwest on Saturday morning, especially in southern Piedmont and western Liguria, and in the afternoon it will gradually spread to the northeast, particularly Veneto and the northern Adriatic, before pushing down into northern Marche.

    Storms are set to intensify on Saturday evening in the northeast and Emilia, while there will be a persistent risk of downpours and storms in eastern Liguria and Tuscany.

    Friday, on the other hand, will be clear and bright across most of the country.

    Photo: ansa.it
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil oil output tops 4 mi barrels a day in September
    U.S. CDC concerned for new Omicron subvariants
    Egypt to host 24th meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum
    Dubai to host World Hospital Congress 2022 in November
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products