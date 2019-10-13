Storm expected in two regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

October 13 foggy weather is expected in some areas of West Kazakhstan region. Western wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted in the region.

Strong wind gusting to 8 m/s will blow in Uralsk city. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Ground frost, air temperature drop to 1-3 °C are forecast for Kyzylorda region during night and morning hours. Chance of storm here is 90-95%.