Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Storm death toll climbs to 178 in Philippines, 111 more missing

    20 April 2022, 17:45

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The death toll from tropical storm Megi in the Philippines has risen to 178, authorities said on Wednesday.

    At least 111 more people are still missing and eight have been injured, according to the national disaster agency, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Megi, known locally as Agaton, is the first cyclone to hit the Philippines, an archipelago nation of thousands of islands, this year.

    Nearly 2.1 million people in 2,400 districts have been adversely affected since the storm made landfall last week, bringing heavy rainfall and triggering floods and landslides.

    Some 760 houses have been destroyed and more than 10,500 partially damaged in eight regions, including Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Bangsamoro, daily Phil Star reported.

    Over 176,000 people have been displaced, more than half of whom have been placed in 450 evacuation centers set up in affected regions.

    Agricultural and infrastructural damage worth millions of dollars has been caused in these areas, with Western Visayas witnessing the worst crop damage, the report said.

    Electricity supply has been restored in several areas but some 64 towns or cities are still without power, it added.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis