Storm alerts issued for most of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alerts were issued for 10 out of 14 regions of the country Tuesday as November began its reign in Kazakhstan and brought chilly weather, Kazinform reports.

Northeasterly wind is forecast to gust up to 15-20 mps in Almaty region in the afternoon on November 3.

Blizzard, fog, and black ice are in store for parts of Akmola region at night.

Fog, black ice, and blizzard are predicted for the north and east of Karaganda region on Wednesday. 15-20 mps northeasterly wind will blow in the west, east and center of the region.

Fog will blanket the north of Kostanay region at night and early in the morning of November 3. Northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in the area.

Gusts of easterly wind may reach up to 23 mps in the north and west of Turkestan region on November 3.

The north of West Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning the same day.

Parts of Kyzylorda region will see gusts of northeasterly wind reaching 23 mps on November 3.

Chances of windy conditions will be high in Aktobe region as well.

Dust storm and easterly wind are to hit the northeast of Manistau region on Wednesday.

Snowfall, fog, black ice, blizzard, and 23 mps northwesterly wind are in store for East Kazakhstan region. The temperature is forecast to drop sharply to -8, -13°C and even -16°C in parts of the region.



