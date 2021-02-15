Storm alerts issued for 4 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alerts for four regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan's national weather agency, fog, blizzard, ice slick, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Akmola region on February 16.

Parts of Karaganda region are expected to see fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind.

Chances of fog, ice slick, and blowing will be high in Kostanay region.

Fog is set to blanket portions of Kyzylorda region.



