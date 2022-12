Storm alert issued for Turkestan region

8 December 2022, 18:10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Fog, blizzards, and high wind are expected in Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

On December 9, the south and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for fog and blizzards. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps are predicted in the mountainous areas of the region.