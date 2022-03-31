Storm alert issued for some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Fog is to coat the northwest of West Kazakhstan region on April 1. Southerly, southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and west of the region at daytime. Uralsk city is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning on April 1.

North Kazakhstan region is to see ground blizzard, fog, and ice-slick in the north and west in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted in the north and west of the region. Petropavlovsk city is to expect fog and ice-slick in the nighttime and morning, Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

Aktobe region is to see fog at night on April 1.

Southeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps with gusts of up to 25mps is forecast for the area of Alakolsk ozer.

The north and south of Kostanay region are to see ice-slick and fog. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and east. Kostanay city is to brace for southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps at daytime.