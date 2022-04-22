Storm alert issued for several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorms and strong gusty wind are predicted in a number of regions of the country, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

In the second half of April 23, the north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorms and squall. The north of the region is to see dust tides. Southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas during the day. Shymkent city is to brace for thunderstorms and squall late on April 23. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps. Turkestan city is to see thunderstorms and squall in the late afternoon. Southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps during the day.

The south of Atyrau region is to expect heavy rain. The north and south of the region are to brace for thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

The north and east of Mangistau region are to see thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north and east of the region.

The west and south of West Kazakhstan region are to expect heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail. The north of the region is to see fog. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the east and west of the region. Uralsk city is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning on April 23.

Kyzylorda region is to expect thunderstorms in the north as well as in the center at daytime. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to reach 15-20mps in the center during the day. Kyzylorda region is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime.

Karaganda region is to expect thunderstorms in the west during the day. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the south at daytime. Zhezkazgan city is to expect thunderstorms at daytime.

The northeast of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for northerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day. Petropavlovsk city is to expect northerly wind at 15-20mps at daytime.



