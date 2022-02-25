Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Storm alert issued for several regions of Kazakhstan

    25 February 2022, 19:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Akmola region is to see fog in the northwest and east.

    The west and center of Atyrau region are to brace for southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Atyrau city is to see southeasterly wind reaching up to 15-18mps at daytime.

    West Kazakhstan region is to expect ice-slick in the southeast at night. The region's north is to see fog. Uralsk city is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

    The north of Kostanay region is to brace for fog.

    Mangistau region is to see dust tides in the east in the afternoon. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the east and south of the region. Aktau city is to expect southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-18mps during the day.

    Nur-Sultan city is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning.

    Pavlodar region's west is to expect fog.

    The south of North Kazakhstan region is to see fog.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events