Storm alert issued for several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to see fog in the northwest and east.

The west and center of Atyrau region are to brace for southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Atyrau city is to see southeasterly wind reaching up to 15-18mps at daytime.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect ice-slick in the southeast at night. The region's north is to see fog. Uralsk city is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

The north of Kostanay region is to brace for fog.

Mangistau region is to see dust tides in the east in the afternoon. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the east and south of the region. Aktau city is to expect southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-18mps during the day.

Nur-Sultan city is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning.

Pavlodar region's west is to expect fog.

The south of North Kazakhstan region is to see fog.