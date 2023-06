PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog on April 17. Gusts of southern wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in the region tomorrow.

It will be foggy in the city of Petropavlovsk on Friday as well. Gusty wind is forecast to pound the city, according to meteorologists. Probability of storm is 90-95%.