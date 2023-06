Storm alert issued for N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s weather agency has put North Kazakhstan region on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Foggy conditions will persist in North Kazakhstan region on March 4-5. Blizzard and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on March 5.

Northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the city of Petropavlovsk. Probability of storm is 90-95%.