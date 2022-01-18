Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert issued for most part of Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 January 2022, 18:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions locally.

Ice-slick will form on the roads in West Kazakhstan. High wind will sweep locally.

Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar regions will also wake up to foggy streets.

Heavy precipitations are expected in the morning and during the day in the mountains in Turkestan region. fog and ice-slick will grip the region. high wind will roll through the region.

Heavy rains and snow will batter Shymkent tomorrow. It will brace for fog and wild wind of 15-20, 23 m/s.


