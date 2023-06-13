Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Extreme fire danger is to be in place in Astana city for June 14-16.

High fire hazard is issued for Almaty city for June 14-16.

Extreme fire risk is to persist in Shymkent city on June 14.

The north, west of Abai region are to brace for thunderstorms in the nighttime. 15-20mps north, northeasterly wind is predicted in the north, west, and center in the nighttime and in most parts in the daytime. Up to 23-28mps gusts are predicted in the daytime in the greater part of the region. Extrepe fire hazard is issued in the region.

Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of Akmola region on June 14-16.

15-20mps easterly, northeasterly wind is predicted in the south, east, and center of Aktobe region. Up to +36C temperatures are expected in the south of the region in the daytime. Extreme fire hazard is issued for the region.

Extreme fire hazard is to be in place in the north and center of Almaty region on June 14-16.

The west and south of Atyrau region are to see dust tides in the daytime. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is expected in the region’s west and south in the daytime. +38C heat is forecast in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is issued for the region’s north, east, and south.

Thunderstorms are to batter he east of East Kazakhstan region. 15-20mps westerly, northwesterly wind gusting up to 23-28mps is predicted in the north, south, and center of the region. Extreme fire danger is to persist in most parts of the region.

The south and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region are to expect thunderstorms. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the center, north, and east of the region. Gusts of up to 23-28mps are in store for the Alakol area in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is issued for the greater part of the region.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms in the west. 15-20mps northeasterly wind turning southeastward is predicted in the west and south of the region. +35-39C temperatures are forecast for the greater part of the region in the daytime. High fire danger is issued for the south, east, and north of the region.

Karaganda region is to see thunderstorms in the east in the daytime. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the north and east. Extreme fire danger will be in place in the south, north of the region.

Fog is to coat the north of Kostanay in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the south of the region. Extreme fire danger is issued for the south of the region.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to brace for dust tides in the daytime. 15mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the north in the nighttime, and in most parts in the daytime. Up to +40C temperatures are expected in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is to be in place.

Mangistau region is to see dust tides in the south, northeast, and center. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is to batter the south, northeast, and center of the region in the daytime. Temperatures are to rise to up to +42C in most parts of the region in the daytime. Extreme fire danger will be in place.

The south and east of Pavlodar region are to expect thunderstorms in the nighttime. Up to 18mps northerly wind is to sweep across the region during thunderstorms.

Dust tides are to hit the north of Turkestan region. 15-20mps easterly wind is to batter the north, west, and mountainous areas of the region. +42C heat is to scorch in the desert areas of the region in the daytime. Extreme fire danger is issued for the greater part of the region.

The south of Ulytau region is to brace for dust tides. Up to 18mps northeasterly wind is to batter the north and south of the region. Extreme fire danger is issued for the region’s center.