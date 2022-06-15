Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 14 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are to hit Abay region on June 16. Northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted. High fire hazard will persist.

Almaty region is to batter the south, east, and mountainous areas. Northeasterly wind blowing at 15-20mps during thunderstorms is to gust up to 25mps in the east.

The north and east of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms. Westerly, northwesterly wind will gust 15-20mps in the north and east.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hail in the north and east. 15-20mps northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 23mps is predicted in the north and east of the region.

Heavy rains are to batter the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region at daytime on June 16. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to hit the southeast and mountainous areas of the region on June 16 as well as the mountainous areas at daytime on June 17. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the northeast and mountainous areas on June 16 as well as the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas on June 17.

Zhetysu region is to brace for thunderstorms and wind.

Karaganda region is to expect westerly, northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

The north and northeast of Kostanay region are to see thunderstorms. The region's south is to brace for fog at nght. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the northeast and east at daytime.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to see 15-20mps northeasterly wind. High fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of the region.

Thunderstorms are to batter Mangistau region in the south, east, and center at night as well as in the northeast at daytime. The south, and center of the region are to brace for dust tides. Easterly, southeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the south and center at night.

Pavlodar region is to brace for thunderstorms and hail in the north at night as well as north and center at daytime. Westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and center at daytime.

The north and east of North Kazakhstan region are to see thunderstorms and hail. Fog is to coat the region's northwest in the nighttime and morning. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north and east during the day.

Turkestan region is to expect thunderstorms and squalls in the mountainous areas. The north of the region is to brace for dust tides during the day. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the north and mountainous areas.

Ulytau region is to see westerly, northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.



