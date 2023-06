NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for most of Kazakhstan for Saturday, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Turkestan regions.

West Kazakhstan will brace for ground blizzard, ice-slick, and fog in the night.

High wind will sweep through the region locally.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent will wake up to foggy streets.