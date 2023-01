Storm alert issued for Kyzylorda region

17 January 2023, 19:45

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Kyzylorda region has been put on storm alert, National Met Office Kazhydromet reports.

15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the center and east of Kyzylorda region on January 18.

The city of Kyzylorda is to brace for 15-20mps wind.