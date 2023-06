Storm alert issued for Kyzylorda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, has put Kyzylorda region on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

According to the weather service, Kyzylorda region will see wind gust up to 15-20 mps and bring dust storm on August 23-25. Probability of storm is 95-100%.