22 October 2022, 18:20

Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 9 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put the city of Astana and nine regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

The north and center of Ulytau region are to expect northwesterly wind at 15-20mps at night on October 23.

Kyzylorda region is to see northeasterly wind at 15-20mps in the center at night.

The north of Akmola region is to brace for heavy snow at night. Ground blizzard, ice slick, and fog are predicted in the region’s north and east. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in most parts at night and in the north and southeast at daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps are forecast for the region’s southeastern part.

The west, north, and east of Aktobe region are to expect fog in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly wind turning southeastward with gusts of up to 16mps is predicted in the center, south, and east at night.

Abai region is to brace for southwesterly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23-28mps.

The northeast of East Kazakhstan region is to see ice slick and blizzards. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted to gust up to 25mps in the north and east.

Fog is to coat the north and west of West Kazakhstan region.

The mountainous areas of Zhetysu region are to brace for heavy precipitation in the morning and afternoon. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward with gusts of up to 29mps is predicted.

Pavlodar region is to expect ice slick in the north at night. 15-20mps westerly wind is to blow in most parts at night and in the south and east at daytime. Gusts of up to 23-28mps are predicted.

Astana city is to brace for ice slick at daytime. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the nighttime and morning.