Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 16 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital and 16 regions have been put on storm alert, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

Fog is to coat the mountainous areas of Zhabyl region. 15-20mps southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps is to sweep across the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of the region. 30mps and over gusts are predicted in the southwest and mountainous areas of the region in the morning and afternoon.

Black ice and fog are in store for the center and east of Kyzylorda region.

Karaganda region is to brace for heavy snow in the east on March 3. Ground blizzard and black ice are expected in the north and east and fog in the south of the region. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind gusting up to 23-28mps is predicted in the region’s north and east.

Almaty region is to expect westerly wind at 15-20mps in the center and south.

Black ice is in store for the west, south, and east of Mangistau region at night. Fog is to coat the region’s northeastern part in the morning.

The city of Astana is to see ground blizzard and black ice in the nighttime on March 3. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted at times.

Fog and black ice are expected in the north and east of West Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning. Ground blizzard is to batter the region’s north and eat at daytime. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is predicted in the west, north, and east of the region during the day.

Kostanay region is to see ground blizzard in the north and east. Fog is to coat the region’s southern part. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is expected.

Ground blizzard and black ice are predicted in the north, west, and east of Akmola region. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is expected in the north and east at night as well as in most parts during the day. Gusts of up to 23mps are in store in the north and east at daytime.

The west and north of Aktobe region are to brace for ground blizzard. Fog is to coat the southern part of the region. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is predicted in the west and north of the region during the day.

Zhetysu region is to brace for 15-20mps southeasterly wind in the north and east. 23-28mps gusts are predicted in the area of Alakolskiye ozera at times.

The south and east of Pavlodar region is to expect precipitation, ground blizzard, and black ice. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is to sweep across the region’s northern part.

The north and east of Ulytau region are to see ground blizzard and black ice. Fog is to coat the region’s southern part. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and east.

Heavy rain is to batter the mountainous areas in Turkestan region in the morning and afternoon. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is in store for the north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of the region. Gusts of up to 23-28mps are predicted in the region’s mountains during the day.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect precipitation, icy conditions, as well s ground blizzard in the north and east. 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind gusting up to 23-28mps is predicted. The region is to see temperatures rise to 5C at night and as high as 8C at daytime.

Abai region is to brace for precipitation as well as icy conditions on the roads. Ground blizzard is to batter the region’s northern and western parts. 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind is to gust up to 23-28mps. Temperatures are to rise to as high as 3C at night and to 8C at daytime.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for ground blizzard in the north, west, and east. 15-20mps southwesterly with gusts of up to 23-28mps is predicted during the day.



