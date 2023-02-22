Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 15 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital and 15 regions have been put on storm alert, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

Astana city is to brace ground blizzard and black ice on February 23. 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind is predicted in the city in the morning and afternoon.

Shymkent city is to expect thunderstorm in the first half of the night. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps.

The north, east, and west of Akmola region are to see ground blizzard, black ice, and fog. Southerly, southwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the region's north, east, and west.

Aktobe region is to brace for ground blizzard in the west, north, and east. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is predicted in the west and north of the region.

Atyrau region is to expect ground blizzard in the north and east. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is expected in the north, east, and center of the region.

Ground blizzard and black ice are in store for the north, east, and center of West Kazakhstan region. 15-20mps northwesterly, westerly wind is predicted in the west at night as well as in the north, east, and center of the region at daytime.

Karaganda region is to see ground blizzard and black ice in the north and east. Fog is to coat the region's southeast. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is expected in the north at night as well as in most parts of the region at daytime.

Snow is predicted in the greater part of Kostanay region t night on February 23. Ground blizzard is to batter the region's north and east. Fog and black ice are expected in the region's southern part. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for black ice and fog in the west and north in the nighttime and morning. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and center of the region.

Pavlodar region is to expect blizzard in the west and north as well as black ice in the south and east. 15-20mps southwesterly wind gusting up to 23mps at times is to sweep through the region.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to see snow at night as well as precipitation as rain and snow at daytime. Black ice is expected in the region's north and east. Ground blizzard is to batter the north, west, and south of the region. 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind is to batter the region in the north, east, and south at night as well as in most parts at daytime. Up to 23mps gusts are predicted in the south of the region.

Thunderstorm is to hit Turkestan region in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas at night as well as in the north at daytime. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is to batter the region's north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. Up to 25mps gusts are expected in the mountainous areas of the region daytime.

The north and east of Ulytau region are to see ground blizzard. Black ice is predicted in the south of the region. 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind is expected in the north and east of the region.

Flood alert is issued for Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Zhetysu, and Kyzylorda regions as well as the mountainous areas of Almaty city for February 22-24 due to heavy precipitation as well as rising temperatures.

An avalanche warning is in effect in Almaty region for February 22-23.



