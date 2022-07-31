Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital, 8 regions

    31 July 2022 16:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains, thunderstorms and high wind are expected on August 1 in the capital city and 8 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Rain is expected tomorrow in North Kazakhstan.

    Heavy rains will pour in Pavlodar region.

    Thunderstorms are forecast to strike Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

    Turkistan region will face on Monday thunderstorms and squalls.

    Fire threat remains high locally in Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Thunderstorms are also predicted to hit Nur-Sultan on August 1.


    #Weather in Kazakhstan #Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan
    Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert
    Cold spell heading to Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan