    Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital, 5 more rgns

    19 August 2020, 21:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A weather warning was issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Nur-Sultan is set to brace tomorrow for high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s.

    Thunderstorms, squalls and hail will batter Akmola region. Strong wind will sweep through the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s, 23 m/s.

    Karaganda region will face thunderstorms, squalls and hail. Wind will increase up to 23-28 m/s. Fire threat will remain in the region’s south-west.

    Thunderstorms, squalls and hail will also hit Kostanay region. Fire threat will remain in the region.

    It will rain in North Kazakhstan with thunderstorms, squalls and hail predicted locally.

    Strong wind will batter tomorrow Kyzylorda region.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

