Storm alert issued for greater part of Kazakhstan

7 November 2022, 21:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket Astana, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions in the morning and evening. Ice slick will form on the roads locally.

Heavy downpours are expected in Almaty and Shymkent, Almaty, Zhetysu, Turkistan regions tomorrow.