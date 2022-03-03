Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Storm alert issued for greater part of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 March 2022, 21:11
Storm alert issued for greater part of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Aktobe regions on March 4.

Heavy precipitations are expected in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions tomorrow. High wind gusting 23-28 m/s will sweep through West Kazakhstan on March 5-6.

Fog will also coat Nur-Sultan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions on Friday.

Snow and rain will batter North Kazakhstan. Ground blizzard and ice-slick are expected in the region locally.

High wind will roll through Turkestan region.

Heavy rain will grip Mangistau region on March 4-5. Thunderstorms will strike in the west of the region.

West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Aktobe regions will brace for heavy rains accompanied by high wind of 23-28 m/s.

It will also rain in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda regions. Air temperature will rise up to 0+5 degrees Celsius. On March 6 Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions will face strong rain and snow, storms and ice-slick. Wild wind will sweep through the regions up to 15-20, 23-28, locally 30 m/s.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan