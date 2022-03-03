Storm alert issued for greater part of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Aktobe regions on March 4.

Heavy precipitations are expected in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions tomorrow. High wind gusting 23-28 m/s will sweep through West Kazakhstan on March 5-6.

Fog will also coat Nur-Sultan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions on Friday.

Snow and rain will batter North Kazakhstan. Ground blizzard and ice-slick are expected in the region locally.

High wind will roll through Turkestan region.

Heavy rain will grip Mangistau region on March 4-5. Thunderstorms will strike in the west of the region.

West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Aktobe regions will brace for heavy rains accompanied by high wind of 23-28 m/s.

It will also rain in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda regions. Air temperature will rise up to 0+5 degrees Celsius. On March 6 Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions will face strong rain and snow, storms and ice-slick. Wild wind will sweep through the regions up to 15-20, 23-28, locally 30 m/s.